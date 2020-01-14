Hunter Lee scored eight points and grabbed 18 rebounds but Payson’s boys basketball team lost 60-23 at No. 6 Holbrook in the 3A East opener on Friday night.
Will Howell also scored eight points but only three other Longhorns scored in Payson’s lowest-scoring game of the season.
The Longhorns fell to 0-7 in non-tournament games and 4-12 overall. They host Holbrook (14-5, 6-2 non-tournament, 2-0 3A East) in a rematch at Payson tonight at 7:30.
The girls lost 71-40 at Holbrook on Friday and also host the Roadrunners in a rematch at 6 o’clock tonight.