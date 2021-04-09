Show Low scored five runs over the final three innings to rally for a 6-2 baseball win in Payson on Wednesday, April 7.
The Longhorns fell to 3-3 in the 3A East and 5-6 overall.
Show Low improved to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the 3A East and is tied for first with Snowflake (9-1, 5-1).
Show Low 4, Payson 3Mark Petefish and Logan Plain both had two hits and an RBI and Jeremy Chavez also collected two hits and reached on a hit-by-pitch to lead Payson’s seven-hit attack in Show Low on Monday, April 5.
The Longhorns scored all three of their runs in the top of the first but the host Cougars answered with two in the bottom of the first and two in the third.
The road ahead
Payson returns to the diamond with non-region home games against Camp Verde at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10 and Fountain Hills at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 12.
The Longhorns play at 3A East rival Winslow at 3 p.m. on April 16 and host the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. on April 20. They host Alchesay at 6 p.m. on April 21 and play at Alchesay at 6 p.m. on April 23. They close the season with three games in the final week, hosting Snowflake at 6 p.m. on April 27, hosting Phoenix Northwest Christian at 6 p.m. on April 28 and play at Snowflake at 1 p.m. on April 30.