Trinity Glasscock turned in a double-double performance but it wasn’t enough to help Payson’s girls basketball team get past visiting Show Low on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Glasscock scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. She also came up with a pair of steals.
But the No. 10 Cougars won 64-43.
Cadence White chipped in seven points, three rebounds and two assists for the Longhorns (1-6, 0-5 3A East).
Emmy Whaley contributed six points, three rebounds, two blocked shots and two deflections. Brianna Marinelli scored five points and dished out four assists.
Kayla Cline pulled down eight rebounds, scored four points and came away with two steals. Autumn Cline had six rebounds to go with two points.
Laura Ellsworth scored a game-high 20 points for the Cougars (6-7, 2-4 3A East). Deliliah Chappell added 11 points for Show Low.
The two teams will close the season in Show Low on March 2 to make up a postponed game.
The Longhorns host No. 3 Holbrook in another 3A East game at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19 and host Round Valley, the No. 4 team in 2A, in a non-region contest at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.