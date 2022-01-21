BKG-SF MacKenzie Sarnowski

MacKenzie Sarnowski dribbles the ball against Snowflake on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Snowflake beat Payson 63-26 in girls basketball at Wilson Dome on Tuesday.

The Lobos led 16-3 after one quarter, 30-10 at halftime and 51-26 after three quarters. Payson didn’t score in the fourth quarter in falling to 0-3 in the 3A East Region.

Trinity Glasscock led Payson with eight points.

The Longhorns fell to 10-7 overall and 6-4 in ranking games but actually moved up one spot to No. 17 in Wednesday’s 3A rankings.

The Lobos improved to 8-8 overall, 4-4 in ranking games and 2-0 in the 3A East but still dropped one spot to No. 23.

Payson was scheduled to host No. 18 Show Low (12-6 overall, 3-5 ranking games, 0-1 3A East) on Thursday. No. 26 Camp Verde (9-10, 4-6) visits Wilson Dome tonight at 7:30.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you