Payson falls to Snowflake in girls basketball by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Jan 21, 2022

Snowflake beat Payson 63-26 in girls basketball at Wilson Dome on Tuesday.The Lobos led 16-3 after one quarter, 30-10 at halftime and 51-26 after three quarters. Payson didn't score in the fourth quarter in falling to 0-3 in the 3A East Region.Trinity Glasscock led Payson with eight points. The Longhorns fell to 10-7 overall and 6-4 in ranking games but actually moved up one spot to No. 17 in Wednesday's 3A rankings.The Lobos improved to 8-8 overall, 4-4 in ranking games and 2-0 in the 3A East but still dropped one spot to No. 23.Payson was scheduled to host No. 18 Show Low (12-6 overall, 3-5 ranking games, 0-1 3A East) on Thursday. No. 26 Camp Verde (9-10, 4-6) visits Wilson Dome tonight at 7:30.