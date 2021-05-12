Payson finished ninth in the Division 3 state golf tournament on Monday, May 10-Tuesday, May 11 at Tucson National Sonoran Course
Joey Cailliau and Colton Justice tied for 36th to lead the Longhorns. Both carded 165 for the 36-hole tournament.
Levi Stonebrink (172) tied for 47th and Joseph Lamorie (173) tied for 49th to round out the scoring for Payson.
Will Hubbard also participated for the Longhorns in the play-five count-four format.
Scottsdale Prep won with a 299-273—572 score thanks to four golfers finishing among the top five individuals, led by Adam Miller, who fired 72-67—139 to beat teammate Talia Gutman and Arizona College Prep’s Rajveer Sethi, who tied for second, by three strokes.