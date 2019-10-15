Payson moved up four spots in the 3A state football rankings after last week's 34-33 overtime win over No. 4 Snowflake. The Longhorns (6-1) are No. 16 in the rankings released at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Snowflake (5-2) remained at No. 4.
Strength of schedule plays a huge role in the computer rankings. In fact, teams often don’t drop down the rankings even with a loss when it comes against a strong team and have even been known to move up with a loss to a strong team.
We’ll have to wait and see how high the Longhorns can climb with just three games remaining. But their strength of schedule should be much improved once they play their 10th game.