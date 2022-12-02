Payson girls 3-0 after another blowout victory by Keith Morris Roundup Sports Editor Keith Morris Author email Dec 2, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hannah Sarnowski draws a foul going in for a layup attempt in Payson's 67-36 girls basketball victory over Ironwood American Leadership Academy on Friday night. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Payson improved to 3-0 with a 67-36 girls basketball victory over Ironwood American Leadership Academy in the home opener at Wilson Dome on Friday night.Lizzy White scored 21 points to lead three Longhorns scoring in double figures. Maggie Whaley added 17 points and Brianna Marinelli 16 points.Note: This story may be updated. See Tuesday's Roundup for more coverage. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history What do you think of the new park being built off Granite Dells Road? You voted: I think it's great I worry about its impact on the town water supply, resources I am undecided Vote View Results Back