Hannah Sarnowski draws a foul going in for a layup attempt in Payson's 67-36 girls basketball victory over Ironwood American Leadership Academy on Friday night.

Payson improved to 3-0 with a 67-36 girls basketball victory over Ironwood American Leadership Academy in the home opener at Wilson Dome on Friday night.

Lizzy White scored 21 points to lead three Longhorns scoring in double figures. Maggie Whaley added 17 points and Brianna Marinelli 16 points.

