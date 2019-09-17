The tears streaming down their cheeks revealed the sorrow.
This wasn’t just another loss for Payson High varsity girls soccer players. Those who’ve been in the program know all about losses.
No, this 5-1 setback against Blue Ridge in the home opener at Rumsey Park on Thursday night hurt more because players on this year’s team want a change.
So, the defeat hurt like a gut punch.
“It’s a tough loss,” said co-captain Brenna Winton. “Everyone’s sad about it.
“But we will be fine. We always think we will redeem ourselves and we always do.”
They’re trying to end a string of at least 13 consecutive losing seasons. Records only date back through the 2006 campaign.
At 4-3, they’ve already won more games than any of the previous five teams, possibly six (overall records aren’t available for the 2013 season). The 2012 team won seven games.
The Longhorns entered this season, having gone 10-72-4 overall the previous five seasons. They were 2-15 last year.
Maybe starting the season 2-0 got these Longhorns believing this year could be different. And after going 2-2 in the Show Low Invitational, they looked to make a statement against a Blue Ridge program that claimed nine state championships in 13 years from 2003-15, including four straight from 2012-15.
Kadye Johnson spent the night diving left, diving right and leaping high into the air to swat away the many shots the Yellow Jackets peppered on the Payson net.
And when Stephanie Felix scored on a pass from Hanna Baca early in the second half to make it a 2-1 game, the Yellow Jackets knew they had a challenge on their hands.
The crowd knew it, too. This felt like an important game. Payson hasn’t had many of those over the past decade.
As impressive as Johnson was, the sophomore couldn’t stop every shot and the visitors eventually prevailed 5-1 to improve to 2-0.
But the gutsy performance serves as an indication that this Payson team may be different than most of the previous squads.
Winton has been on the team for four years. She said the players are in better shape thanks to superior conditioning under first-year head coach Nathan Stoelk and assistant David Cluff and these Longhorns are ready to break free of the past.
“It is different,” said the senior. “We put everything on the field. We have a chance to win so we need to win. That’s how we approach it in practice so we just push harder and push harder.”
Stoelk said a loss like this hurts, but it should benefit the Longhorns in the long run.
“The girls did a good job of holding their own for the most part,” he said. “Losses are never fun, but I think we learned a lot from it.
“The girls are anxious to practice on stuff we learned in the game. The girls took it hard and I’m really happy that their hearts are in this and their hearts are in the season.”
The Longhorns were scheduled to return to action with the second of their three home games this season against Holbrook at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16. Payson won 5-0 in Holbrook on Sept. 10.
Payson plays at Show Low at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
