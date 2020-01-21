Everything has a cost.
And the Longhorns paid the price for the fuel they burned in an impressive first-half showing against the state’s fourth-ranked 3A girls basketball team at Wilson Dome on Thursday night.
A young Payson squad starting three sophomores and two juniors spent lots of energy early and clearly ran out of gas late in a 58-36 loss to Snowflake.
The Longhorns jumped out to a 10-0 lead and clung to a 20-19 advantage late in the first half.
But a Payson player fouled a Snowflake player sinking a three-point basket and the Lobo hit the free throw to complete the four-point play that gave the visitors a 23-20 halftime lead.
And Snowflake outscored the home team 35-16 in the second half.
The Longhorns fell to 4-9 overall, 2-7 in the non-tournament games and count in the rankings and 0-3 in the 3A East. But head coach Miles Huff beamed when talking about their effort.
“I’m so proud of the girls to take it to the No. 4 team like that, especially with how young a team we are,” he said.
“We’ve talked all year about how this year is going to be a process; it’s going to be a little bit at a time. And I think tonight was a huge step.”
Junior Autumn Cline led the Longhorns with 13 points. Sophomore Trinity Glasscock scored 10.
Sophomore Emmy White and junior McKayla Taylor chipped in five points apiece.
Snowflake improved to 2-0 in the 3A East then won at Monument Valley on Saturday to move to 16-3 overall according to Max Preps and 8-2 in power points games.
The Longhorns look to build on the strong first half against the Lobos when they host No. 19 Show Low (4-5, 0-2 3A East) at 6 p.m. today.