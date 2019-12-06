Last week’s storm forced Payson to cancel its plan to participate in the Goodyear Desert Edge Scorpion Shootout girls basketball tournament.
Coach Miles Huff likes to compete in tournaments like that to get his girls lots of playing time before they open the season, especially with a young team like he’s got this season.
Instead, the Longhorns opened the season cold against visiting Camp Verde on Tuesday.
And the lack of game experience showed in a 58-38 loss. Camp Verde’s roster features six seniors and the Cowboys had already opened the season with a dominant win at Chino Valley.
But Huff found plenty to like in what he saw from his team.
“I’m actually very excited about how things went,” he said. “I saw a lot of positives.”
Sophomore Trinity Glasscock led seven Payson players in the scoring column with 10 points. Junior McKayla Taylor chipped in seven points, sophomore Emmy White six and junior Autumn Lynch five. Junior Kayla Cline and Sadie Hazelo, the team’s lone senior, added four points each. Junior Arena Haught scored two points.
Still, missing out on several tournament games that would have helped the Longhorns tune up for the start of the season was “huge,” Huff said.
“It’s basically four practices at a high level and a chance to kind of get the jitters out for all of our young girls,” he said.
Amanda Lozanilla poured in a game-high 18 points to lead a trio of Cowboys scoring in double figures. It’s Payson’s only game until they host Chino Valley at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.