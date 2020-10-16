The Longhorns pose for a team photo after Wednesday's game against Chino Valley. The Longhorns return to action at Holbrook at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will celebrate the team’s seniors during Wednesday’s game against Round Valley at Rumsey Park. That game is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Payson girls soccer team battles Chino Valley
- Photos by Keith Morris/Roundup
-
-
- 1 min to read
Keith Morris
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries
Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos
Click heading above to view poll history