Girls open with win
The Longhorns opened the girls soccer season with a 3-1 victory at Page on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Payson was scheduled to compete in the Show Low Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
The Longhorns play at Holbrook at 4 p.m. today and open the home schedule against Blue Ridge at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
They only play three home games this season and they all occur in a 15-day period. Payson hosts Holbrook at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 and closes the home schedule against Camp Verde at 6 p.m. on Sept. 26.