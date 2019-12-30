Hunter Lee averaged 16.3 points and 9.5 rebounds as Payson’s boys basketball team went 3-1 in the Camp Verde Yvonne Johnson Memorial Tournament on Dec. 27-28.
The 3A Longhorns (4-10) opened with a 59-56 loss to 2A Parker then beat 2A Eagar Round Valley 66-52 in their second game on Dec. 27.
On Dec. 28, Payson beat 2A Pinon 73-57 and 1A Williams 59-49.
The Longhorns return to the court to host Scottsdale Coronado at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Parker 59, Payson 56
Hunter Lee scored 10 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Longhorns in a three-point loss to 2A Parker.
Lee also had three steals in the game, which featured scoring by 10 Longhorns.
Jack O’Grady scored nine points. Will Howell had six points and five rebounds. Porter Flake and Hunter Ferguson scored six points apiece.
Trevor Flores scored five points, dished out five assists and came up with three steals.
Payson 66, Round Valley 52
Hunter Lee poured in 19 points and snared 10 rebounds to lead the Longhorns against 2A Eagar Round Valley. He also came up with four steals.
Freshman Dexter Waterman tossed in a season-high scored 12 points. Will Howell scored nine points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked three shots. Trevor Flores added eight points and Jack O’Grady seven points. Porter Flake scored five points and dished out six assists.
Payson 73, Pinon 57
Hunter Lee scored 22 points to lead a trio of Longhorns in double figures against 2A Pinon. Will Howell added 12 points and Colton Justice 10 points.
Eleven Longhorns scored.
Lee also pulled down eight rebounds, came away with four steals and added three assists.
Howell added six rebounds and four steals and Justice six boards.
Payson 59, Williams 49
Will Howell led a trio of Longhorns scoring in double figures in a win over 1A Williams.
The senior scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He also blocked four shots and came up with four steals.
Hunter Lee added 14 points and eight rebounds, Porter Flake 10 points and three assists.
Colton Justice chipped in eight points amd Jack O’Grady six points and five rebounds. Trevor Flores dished out six assists