Samuel Hogue (106), Gage Palace (126), Dillon Gressley (138), Ayden Ormand (165) and Jimmy Johnson (190) all went 2-0 for the Longhorns.
Poston Butte 45, Payson 36
106 – Samuel Hogue (P) d. Isaiah Bautista 2:53; 6-0
113 – Andrew G-Williams (PB) d. Hunter Bramlett 5:43; 6-6
120 – Shevy Landis-Ku (PB) d. John Avery 3:41; 6-12
126 – Gage Palace (P) d. Codey Zillmer 2:20; 12-12
132 – Rickey Aguilar (PB) d. Henry Winston 2:52; 12-18
138 – Dillon Gressley (P) d. Ashton Mercado 2:20; 18-18
144 – Mitch Parrish (PB) d. Cyris Altenreid 11-6; 18-21
150 – Armando Herring (PB) d. Clayton Fitzhugh 3:59; 18-27
157 – Benjamin Cardenas (PB) d. Angel Rodriguez :47; 18-33
165 – Ayden Ormand (P) d. Michael Collins 4:47; 24-33
175 – Jason Santiago (PB) forfeit; 24-39
190 – Jimmy Johnson (P) d. Nathan Henderson 2:15; 30-39
215 – Carlos Rodriguez (P) d. Kadin Stambaugh :49; 36-39
285 – Robert Gaitan (PB) d. Caleb Osier 5:01. 36-45
Payson 52, Florence 27
106 – Samuel Hogue (P) forfeit; 6-0
113 – Hunter Bramlet (P) d. Juan Verela pin; 12-0
120 – John Avery (P) d. Jim Blanco pin; 18-0
126 – Gage Palace (P) d. Aden Wells 15-2; 22-0
132 – Henry Winston (P) forfeit; 28-0
138 – Dillon Gressley (P) d. Skylor Sharpe pin; 34-0
144 – Oscar Forrest (F) d. Cyris Allenreid 16-14; 34-3
150 – Clayton Fitzhugh (P) forfeit; 40-3
157 – Josiah (F) d. Angel Rodriguez pin; 40-9
165 – Ayden Ormand (P) forfeit; 46-9
175 – Richard Lamb (F) forfeit; 46-15
190 – Jimmy Johnson (P) d. Trent McKinley pin; 52-15
215 – Michael Deal (F) d. Carlos Rodriguez pin; 52-21
285 – Jacob Cook (F) d. Caleb Osier pin. 52-27
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
