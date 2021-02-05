Payson Golf Club plans a new six-tournament Scramble Series Championships set to begin with a Super Bowl Scramble on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The nine-hole tournaments conclude in November with “the biggest scramble tournament we have ever hosted.”
A traveling trophy goes to the winner.
The Super Bowl Scramble, which begins with a shotgun start at 10 a.m., was scheduled for Feb. 6 but has been moved because of the snowstorm from Jan. 25-26 that led to PGC closing for golf this week because it was too wet.
“The weather is going to push this tournament back a week to make sure the greens are all ready for a great day of fun,” said PGC’s Bobby Davis. “Consider it an extra Super Bowl weekend party.
A portion of the proceeds from the Super Bowl Scramble will be donated to Time Out Shelter.
It’s just the latest charity tournament. The Icicle Open raised more than $1,100 for Meals on Wheels.
Call 928-978-4323 or 928-474-2273 to reserve your foursome, stop by the course or visit the Payson Golf Club Facebook page for more information.