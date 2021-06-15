Payson Golf Club and Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism are offering adult golf group lessons.
They have five- and 10-lesson punch card options.
The new program gives anyone ages 18 and over an opportunity to learn golf from a professional at an affordable price. The cost is $150 for five lessons and $275 for 10 lessons.
Participants must bring their punch cards with them to each lesson. Those choosing five lessons can bring their card to each lesson to have it punched for each lesson until they total five lessons.
Lessons are on June 17, June 24, July 1, July 8, July 15, July 22, July 29, Aug. 5, Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.
Register with Payson Parks, Recreation & Tourism at PaysonParks.com/CourseActivities.aspx?id=5&cat=1 or stop by the office at 1000 W. Country Club Dr. Call Payson Golf Club at 928-474-2273 once registered to RSVP for group lesson dates you know you will be able to attend.