Children ages 11-17 are eligible to sign up for a series of junior golf clinics and events at Payson Golf Club.
The cost is $40 per clinic or $100 for all three sessions if paid in advance. The price will be $89 for the three sessions for Silver and Platinum Family Members.
It begins with a putting clinic from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, followed by a short game clinic from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10 and a full swing clinic from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22-Thursday, Sept. 24.
All clinic sessions will also cover course etiquette and some playing rules to equip players to enjoy their playing experience with family and friends.
Oct. 1 is an assessment day to ensure junior players are prepared to be out on the course safely. It will also be a makeup class for anyone missing one of the previous three sessions.
The first of three events, a team scramble, takes place from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Players tee off and play the best ball of the group.
A best ball team event is set for 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. Players tee off as a team and all play the hole with their own ball. The team’s best ball score is recorded.
The final event is from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. It’s a match play tournament where players pair up and play a match-play format, which means golfers try to win each hole rather than count their scores for the entire event.
Sessions are limited to the first 12 players.
For more information and registration details, contact Steve Neil at 425-765-7099 or email him at steve@steveneil.com.