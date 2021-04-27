Herbert shoots age
Terry Lindsey (68) won the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association’s low net tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, April 21.
He finished one shot ahead of Lou Manganiello and Russ Thornell, who carded 71s, with Manganiello taking second in a scorecard playoff. Dave Herbert shot 72.
Herbert actually shot a gross 70 on his 70th birthday but finished with a net 72 thanks to his plus-2 handicap.
Art Sipple (70) won a scorecard playoff with runner-up Tony Robles for first in the B Flight. Herb Sherman (73) finished third and Paul Christianson (74) fourth.
Bill Mullins (64) won the C Flight, followed by Danny Harder (69), Gene Robertson (71) and Ron Fischer (74).
Chuck Dodd sank the longest putt, finding the hole from 10 feet 10 inches on #9.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included Paulie Mallon (#2, 8 feet 10 inches), John Naughton (#5, 7-4), Tim Ernst (#8, 9-3), Fischer (#14, 9-8) and Dennis Schwebs (#17, 12-9).
Peterson wins by one
Karen Peterson edged Shari Cody by a stroke, 70-71, to win the A Flight crown in the Payson Women’s Golf Association’s low net tournament at Payson Golf Club on Tuesday, April 20.
Debbie Nichols edged Paula Schrader 71-72 to finish first in the B Flight.
Marilyn Black (63) won the C Flight, with Mary Jones (69) taking second.
Claudia Bullard was closest to the pin on both #5 (5 feet 4 inches) and #17 (38-7).
Schatz finishes first
Betsy Schatz won the Payson Niners Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Group’s weekly event at Payson Golf Club on Thursday, April 22. Nancy Kamber, Mary Quigley and Mary Schmall tied for second.
Kathleen Roberge won closest to the pin, leaving her drive on #14 40 feet 7 inches from the cup.
Compiled by Sports Editor
Keith Morris. Contact him at kmorris@payson.com.