Manganiello, Capper, Calderwood prevail
Lou Manganiello fired a net 73 to win the First Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association 3 Clubs Plus Putter Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Terry Lindsey (75) finished second in the First Flight and Tim Hughes (76) third.
Ian Capper (73) edged Mike McKee (74) and Gary Campbell (74) in the Second Flight.
John Calderwood and Gary Vaplon both shot 71 in the Third Flight and Jim Livingston (72) placed third.
Dave Herbert was closest to the pin on both Nos. 5 (7 feet 1 inch) and 8 (14-4½). Other closest-to-the-pin winners were: Danny Harder (No. 14, 4-3) and Ken Althoff (No. 17, 5-8).
McKee had the longest putt, sinking it from 10 feet 4 inches on No. 9.
Hewlett, Cain triumph
Marcy Hewlett won the A Flight and Mary Cain the B Flight in the Payson Women’s Golf Association’s Modified Stapleford Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Payson Golf Club.
Hewlett won with 32 points and Ann Adams finished second in the A Flight with 21.
Cain scored 25 points to beat runner-up Marilyn Black (23) in the B Flight.
Hewlett was closest to the pin on No. 5 (7 feet 5 inches) and Debbie Nichols on No. 17 (26-5).
Firmin, Schatz tie for first
Valerie Firmin and Betsy Schatz tied with scores of 17 in the Payson Niners Nine-Hole Women’s Count Only The Best Two Holes and One Worst Hole Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 3.