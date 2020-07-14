Thompson, Capper win in men’s golfSteve Thompson shot a net 65 to win the A Flight championship in the Payson Men’s Golf Association’s Club Individual Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Club on July 1.
Alex Armenta (70) finished second and Dennis Schwebs (73) third.
Ian Capper (68) won the B Flight, with Jim Livingston (69) taking second and Ed Bossert (71) third.
Tim Hughes was closest to the pin, placing his drive on No. 18 19 feet 7 inches from the cup.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Dave Herbert on both No. 2 (7 feet 2 inches) and No. 5 (15-4), Terry Lindsey (No. 8, 16-4¼), Mike Anderson (No. 14, 5-10) and Clyde Creel (No. 17, 5-3).
Judd, Davis prevailLois Judd won the A Flight and Ann Adams finished second in the Payson Women’s Golf Association’s Flag Day Tournament at Payson Golf Club on July 7.
Kay Davis won the B Flight and Mary Jones finished second.
Every golfer received a small flag to place in the ground where they reached their predetermined score that was based on their handicap.
Closest-to-the-pin winners were: Marcy Hewlett (No. 5, 11 feet 2 inches) and Judd (No. 17, 13-3).
Betsy Schatz wins Betsy Schatz shot a gross score of 48 with a net score of 28 to win the Payson Niners Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Group’s Odd Holes Half Handicap Tournament at Payson Golf Club on July 9.