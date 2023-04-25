Payson shot 166 in a three-team match at Chaparral Pines Golf Club in Payson on Wednesday, April 19 that also featured Fountain Hills (187) and Show Low (240).

Senior Joe Lamorie shot 40 for nine holes to claim medalist honors. It’s the first team this season that someone other than seniors Levi Stonebrink or Joey Cailliau led the Longhorns. Stonebrink and Cailliau tied for second, one stroke back, with Levi Stonebrink winning the tiebreaker.

