Payson shot 166 in a three-team match at Chaparral Pines Golf Club in Payson on Wednesday, April 19 that also featured Fountain Hills (187) and Show Low (240).
Senior Joe Lamorie shot 40 for nine holes to claim medalist honors. It’s the first team this season that someone other than seniors Levi Stonebrink or Joey Cailliau led the Longhorns. Stonebrink and Cailliau tied for second, one stroke back, with Levi Stonebrink winning the tiebreaker.
Sophomore Lincoln Stonebrinker finished fifth (44) to cap the Payson team scoring, while seniors Paeden Flores (48), Chase McLellan (52) and Will Hubbard (59) also played.
Payson was No. 8 in the Saturday afternoon rankings.
All co-ed teams playing spring golf are in Division 3. The Longhorns are the top team in Section 1.
Payson then played in the High Desert Invitational in Prescott on Friday, finishing sixth in a 23-team field that included most of the best teams in the state. The Longhorns finished with a 638 score for 36 holes.
Top-ranked Scottsdale Prep won with 584, followed by No. 2 Scottsdale Christian (595), No. 3 Chandler Valley Christian (605), No. 4 Tempe Prep (622), No. 6 Phoenix Country Day (623) and the No. 8 Longhorns.
“This tourney had a state level vibe to it,” said Payson coach Miguel Galindo. “Many of the top 15 teams that go to state were there. We performed well.”
Levi Stonebrink finished eighth with a 82-65-147. His 7-under-par final round led all golfers.
Cailliau shot 79-79—158, Lamorie 84-79—163, Lincoln Stonebrink 97-77—174 and Will Hubbard 93-81—174.
Payson plays in a four-team match with Blue Ridge, Show Low and Snowflake at White Mountain Country Club on Tuesday, April 25. They return to that course for the White Mountain Invitational on Friday and the Metro Invitational at Sun City Country Club on May 5.