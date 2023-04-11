Payson’s golf team is loaded with veteran leadership.
Great.
How great?
We’ll see.
The state golf tournament will sort all that out.
For now, this team with four seniors just keeps going out and playing golf.
Well.
The Longhorns host one of their three home matches at The Rim Club at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12. They also have a makeup at Chaparral Pines.
Senior Joey Cailliau was ranked No. 8 in the state in Division 3. Classmate Levi Stonebrink is No. 11.
After the Longhorns tee off with Chandler Valley Christian, Scottsdale Christian and Snowflake on Thursday, they compete against Anthem Prep, Scottsdale Christian and Yuma Catholic at 2:40 p.m.
Cailliau, Stonebrink card 38s
Payson won with a 158 score over Gilbert Christian (168) and Queen Creek American Leadership Academy (189) at Trilogy Golf at Power Ranch on April 4.
Joey Cailliau fired a 38 and Levi Stonebrink also shot 38 as the two Longhorns tied for second. Cailliau won the tiebreaker. Gilbert Christian freshman Callaway Conkright carded 36 to finish two strokes in front of them.
Will Hubbard was right behind his teammates, finishing fourth with 40 and Joseph Lamorie placed sixth with 42 to round out the Payson scoring. Sophomore Lincoln Stonebrink’s 50 didn’t count in the team scoring.
Cailliau 5th in Tigers Inv.Payson finished fourth among nine teams with 323-331-654 at the Tigers Invitational at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course on March 31. Valley Christian won with 303-299-602, followed by Yuma Catholic (322-315-637) and Flagstaff Northland Prep (325-328-653). The Spartans finished just one stroke ahead of the Longhorns.
Cailliau (79-75-154) finished fifth to lead the Longhorns. Levi Stonebrink (76-88-164), Hubbard (86-80-166), Lincoln Stonebrink (82-88-170) and Lamorie (89-89-178) also played for Payson.
Stonebrink 3rd, 1 shot backPayson played against a pair of Section 4 teams in Scottsdale Christian and host Scottsdale Prep on March 29.
Scottsdale Prep won with 150, Scottsdale Christian shot 164 to finish second and Payson, which competes in Section 1, carded 174.
Levi Stonebrink’s 36 took third, one stroke behind Jack Taylor and Adam Miller of Scottsdale Prep, who both shot 35. Stonebrink was the only non-Scottsdale Prep golfer in the top fourth.
Cailliau shot 44, Lamorie 46 and Hubbard and Lincoln Stonebrink both carded 48.
Cailliau 5th at CattailPayson finished fourth in a four-team match hosted by Valley Christian at the Cattail Course on March 22. Valley Christian won with 156, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian (159) finished second and Yuma Catholic (161) third. The Longhorns shot (173).
Cailliau (39) finished fifth on a tiebreaker after five-way tie for fourth, Lamore placed ninth (40), Lincoln Stonebrink carded 46, Hubbard 48 and senior Paedon Flores’ 60 wasn’t used in the play-five count-four format.
The end nearsOnly five matches remain for Payson after Wednesday — a four-team match at Scottsdale Christian against Anthem Prep, Yuma Catholic and Scottsdale Prep on April 14, the makeup of an earlier match that wasn’t played because of wet weather against Fountain Hills, Holbrook and Show Low on April 19, a four-team match with Show Low, Snowflake and Blue Ridge at White Mountain Country Club on April 25, the White Mountain Invitational at White Mountain CC on April 28 and the Metro Invitational at Sun City CC on May 5.
The state tournament is May 8-9 at the Omni Tucson National’s Sonoran Course.
