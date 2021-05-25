Payson finished ninth in the Division 3 state golf tournament on Monday, May 10-Tuesday, May 11 at Tucson National Sonoran Course.
Joey Cailliau and Colton Justice tied for 36th to lead the Longhorns. Both carded 165 for the 36-hole tournament.
Levi Stonebrink (172) tied for 47th and Joseph Lamorie (173) tied for 49th to round out the scoring for Payson.
Will Hubbard also participated for the Longhorns in the play-five count-four format.
Payson qualified for the 14th time in the last 15 state tournaments (missed qualifying in 2016). Last year’s tournament was canceled because of COVID-19.
It was the Longhorns’ highest finish since placing sixth in 2015. That was the last of seven consecutive top 10 finishes.
“To say I am proud of these boys is an understatement,” wrote Payson High golf coach Miguel Galindo on Facebook.
Galindo took over as head coach last year, but the season was canceled shortly after it started because of the pandemic.
So, Justice was the lone golfer with at least one full season of varsity experience. That made a top 10 finish even more impressive.
“The Longhorns represented well at the state championships by playing a professional level course down in Tucson, and came out with a top 10 team placement,” the coach said.
“They had good shots, they had bad shots, but every shot was an amazing experience. Great job fellas.”
Scottsdale Prep wins
Scottsdale Prep won with a 299-273—572 score thanks to four golfers finishing among the top five individuals, led by Adam Miller, who fired 72-67—139 to beat teammate Talia Gutman and Arizona College Prep’s Rajveer Sethi, who tied for second, by three strokes.
Contact kmorris@payson.com