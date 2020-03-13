Colton Justice fired a 40 to finish second and lead Payson’s golf team to a second-place showing among five teams in a match at Snowflake Golf Course on Tuesday.
It was the Longhorns’ second match of the season. They also played on the same course a week earlier. They finished first among five teams in that March 3 nine-hole round, shooting 177.
Despite rainy conditions, they shaved two strokes off that score in their return to Snowflake, but wound up tied for second with Blue Ridge at 175. Snowflake cut nine strokes off its team score in the opener to win with a 170 score. The Lobos finished second with 179 a week earlier.
Freshman Joseph Lamorie carded 42 to tie for fourth.
“Joseph gets the player of the day for Payson,” said Payson coach Miguel Galindo. “He had a 14-stroke turnaround from the last match.”
Joey Callaiu shot 46 and Katie Sexton 47 to round out the scoring for the Longhorns. Cyle Moss’ 48 wasn’t used in the play-five count-four format.
However, his score broke the tie with Blue Ridge, giving Payson second place in the team standings. Blue Ridge’s No. 5 golfer shot 49.
“We are playing consistent golf right now,” Galindo said. “There was only a (two)-stroke difference in our last match. We will only continue to get better.”
Show Low (193) finished fourth and Holbrook (200) fifth. Snowflake’s T.J. Davis was a medalist with a 37.