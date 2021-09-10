Olivia Long and Emma Lowery returned home to Payson High last week.
But the former Longhorn standouts flew back into Wilson Dome as Falcons.
The 2017 Payson High graduates are first-year coaches in the Fountain Hills volleyball program. Long is the new varsity head coach and Lowery the junior varsity head coach.
“I didn’t sleep last night,” Long said after her team pushed the Longhorns to five sets in a 3-2 loss.
“It was a little weird. We had a lot of anxiety butterflies coming into town. We know everyone in the stands. But it was awesome.”
And so exciting.
“It’s really exciting to be back here,” Long said. “It’s a little bittersweet because we love this (Payson) team (because) we played for this team. It brings some anxiety but just so much excitement. It was a fun game. It’s just fun to be their rivals. Both teams played at a really high level against each other and that’s awesome to see.
“It was a great game. We’re so proud of (the Longhorns) and the work that’s gone into their program and we’re excited to start building our program.”
Long is coaching a varsity team that features just two seniors and one junior.
“We’re a super-young team with a young coaching staff,” Long said. “We’re building from the ground up. So, we’re developing a lot this year. But, if what we saw tonight is an indication, I think we’ll have a successful season.”
The Falcons will be back in Payson next weekend for the Sept. 17-18 Payson Invitational.
Payson travels to Fountain Hills for a rematch of last week’s game on Sept. 23.
“We’re just so proud of them (Payson),” Long said. “They played great. They’re an awesome team to play against and we can’t wait to see them again in our home.”
Emotional night
Both coaches struggled a bit emotionally facing Payson.
“I have played for Payson between school and club volleyball since the seventh grade,” Lowery said. “So, going into the game I was so excited but also nervous.”
Payson varsity head coach Kamae Carnes used to coach both Lowery and Long.
“Kamae said it to me perfectly, ‘Once a Longhorn, always a Longhorn,’” Lowery said. “That really brought it all home for me. So, it really felt like a full circle moment.
“It was truly an honor and an amazing opportunity to play Payson. We may have lost but both of our teams really put everything out on that court and played their hearts out. It truly shows that the coaches I had from Payson helped shape who I am today and I can only hope that I can do the same for my players.”