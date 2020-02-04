About 100 Payson High wrestling supporters sounded like a much larger crowd as they shouted their approval on Wednesday afternoon and evening in Wilson Dome.
They roared at a level that brought back memories of the glory days of Longhorn wrestling when Payson stood as the premier small school program in the state.
There was plenty to cheer about as the Longhorns beat Mogollon 42-27, Coconino 45-32 and Blue Ridge 45-29 to finish 7-0 on their home mat this season.
It was a special day as the Longhorns recognized their seven senior wrestlers and two senior managers prior to their final match against Blue Ridge.
That match took place under the spotlight, making for a dramatic stage.
It was clear what the seniors mean to first-year head coach Mito Mendivil when he talked after the action about Jaeden Perez (106 pounds), Alex Leos (120), Ely Keeney (126), Itzak Tanenhaus (132), Rayden Roszko (145), Aidan Stockman (152) and Francisco Marquez (152) and managers Abby Christianson and Emily Daniels.
“I had all seven of them in here over the summer,” Mendivil said as he successfully fought back tears.
“I’m getting a little emotional because they’re the guys that are helping us turn the tradition back around and get us going back in the right direction and winning duals and matches we haven’t won in the past.
“When I met them for the first time, I asked them, ‘What do you want to be remembered as?’ That’s a question I’ll continue to ask. And now they’re realizing that they’re the cornerstone to getting back on track and getting more paintings on the walls and getting some more championships and they understand that it’s a process.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group of seniors to come in as a fresh head coach.”
They’ll all remember Wednesday, which came three weeks after they beat Mogollon, Flagstaff, Fountain Hills and Gilbert Mesquite in their only other home dual action on Jan. 8.
“Tonight meant a lot because they were able to defend the dome this year,” Mendivil said. “We wrestled seven duals and won all seven. That means a lot.
“We wanted to go out with a bang. We wanted to make sure the seniors and everybody had one opportunity to wrestle under the spotlight. Once all the lights go out you could see they got focused.”
Mendivil said winning home duals is one of the keys for the kind of strong program he hopes to bring back.
“We’re trying to change the culture around here,” he said. “We’re trying to bring the tradition back. And, boy, it’s so promising and it’s so much fun when this place erupts like it does. It’s so much fun and it makes our guys go out and want to perform at an even higher level.
“This is our home turf and we tell everybody, ‘We’ve got to defend the dome.’
“Whoever comes here and steps their foot on the line, they got to get their butt whooped because that’s the Longhorn way.”
It was Payson’s first match with Blue Ridge this season.
But the Longhorns had seen both Mogollon and Coconino.
It was Payson’s third dual against Coconino. The Longhorns won a match tied at 40-40 on the most forfeit wins (4-3) tiebreaker in the Mingus Mountain Duals on Dec. 6. The Panthers beat Payson 48-21 in the rematch in Flagstaff on Jan. 15.
“We circle big matches like Coconino,” Mendivil. “It was the rubber match and we came out and beat them.”
Four Longhorns — Roszko (145), Stockman (152/160), Nicholas Dimbat (170) and Travis Christianson (182) — all went 3-0. Leos (120), Keeney (126) and Troy Daniels (138) went 2-1.
Keeney’s only loss came against Coconino’s defending state champion Pedro Billups, who bumped up to 126 to face Keeney. He was hoping to face Cooper French, who he’d gone 0-4 against this season with each match closer than the previous. But he’ll have to wait until Saturday’s Division 3 Section 4 tournament in Payson for another shot at him as French didn’t wrestle on Wednesday.
Payson went 8-6 against Blue Ridge in the spotlight. Stockman and freshman Jimmy Johnson won by pin.
One of the loudest ovations came when Stockman rallied from a deficit to get the pin over Scott Dines.
“Aidan was losing 7-1 and the kid came back and that just set the tone for the rest of the dual,” Mendivil said.
Stockman, who transferred from Scottsdale Desert Mountain after wrestling there last season, bumped up from 152 to 160 against Blue Ridge and still managed to post a huge victory in dramatic fashion.
“The kid was strong,” Stockman said. “I was losing and I was a little angry. I wanted to help my team get the win.
“I was in a sticky situation and just trusted coach Mendivil. I pulled the cradle, got the pin and it felt great.”
Johnson dropped an 8-6 decision against Coconino after falling 6-5 at 220 against Mogollon.
But the youngster came back to close with the big pin against Blue Ridge at 195 with junior Soto Sellis sitting out nursing an injury.
The decibel level rivaled the Stockman win after that triumph and had his coaches and teammates screaming their approval.
“Jimmy is a grinder and he’s going to do everything he can to go out there and get a W,” Mendivil said. “He lost a couple of close matches but he showed that he has no quit in him.”
The Longhorns won eight of the 14 weights against Mogollon, including five by pin. Leos, Daniels, Roszko, Adrian Zeferiono (160) and Travis Christianson all won by fall.