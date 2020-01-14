The outcome had long been decided when Jimmy Johnson stepped onto the Wilson Dome mat on Tuesday afternoon.
Payson’s victory over Flagstaff was assured with two matches remaining.
Actually, Samuel Stockman’s major decision at 152 pounds had given the Longhorns an insurmountable lead with just eight of the 14 weights completed.
And Payson led 61-6 when the 190-pound freshman took his turn at 220 pounds. But you wouldn’t have guessed it by the excitement he created.
His teammates cheered and howled with delight when he took Flagstaff’s Even Bertelson to the mat and pinned him in 2:38.
Head coach Mito Mendivil embraced him in a bear hug as he left the mat.
“He’s a freshman wrestling up 30 pounds to wrestle varsity and he’s a hard working kid,” Mendivil said. “He comes in and goes to work every day and he may not be the most technical but he busts his butt.”
And that’s why his teammates and coaches were so happy for him.
Johnson went 2-2 with a pin as the Longhorns enjoyed a strong debut in their home debut.
Payson went 4-0 in a five-team match. The Horns beat Heber Mogollon 42-34, Flagstaff 73-6, Fountain Hills 75-6 and Gilbert Mesquite 54-27.
The two-pound weight allowance that took effect on Jan. 1, and wrestlers returning from injury, helped the Longhorns fill all 14 weight classes, something they’ve rarely done in recent years.
“We wrestled well,” Mendivil said. “We got all 14 weight classes and I don’t know how long it’s been since we had that at Payson. So that’s always very promising.”
Mogollon was the only team that really gave the Longhorns a battle. Both teams won seven weights. The difference was that the Longhorns scored six points in all seven of their wins. But it wasn’t much of a match as six of those Payson victories came via forfeit, as the Division 4 Mustangs had just eight wrestlers.
Wyatt Ashton was Payson’s only wrestler to actually battle to a victory against Mogollon. He pinned Kenton Porter in 37 seconds at 126. Ashton went 3-1 with three pins.
Junior Soto Sellis (195) made his season debut after missing the first month of the season with an injury. Payson’s only returning state medalist (fifth at 195) from last season went 4-0, although he only got to wrestle once. Three of his wins came by forfeit. He pinned Flagstaff’s Ben Evtimov in 1:45 in his only action.
“He had a little injury, so we kept him out,” Mendivil said. “We wanted to make sure he was completely healthy before he came back. It’s definitely nice to have him back in the lineup. He’s a big point scorer for us.”
He was one of four Longhorns to go 4-0. Travis Christianson (182), Troy Daniels (138) and Stockman (152) also went 4-0. Christianson had three pins and won once by forfeit to improve to 25-6.
Senior Ely Keeney (26-7 at 132), who placed fifth in the state two years ago, was one of seven Longhorns to go 3-1. He had two pins. He was the only Longhorn to place in the Mile High Challenge in Prescott Valley on Jan. 3-4, finishing fourth.
His loss came by decision against Mogollon sophomore Malaki Porter, who finished third in Division 4 at 106 as a freshman.
Rayden Roszko (145) went 3-1 with three pins.
Alex Leos went 3-1 with two pins and a forfeit at 120. His only loss was an 18-6 major decision against Mogollon sophomore Cael Porter, who finished second at 113 in Div. 4 as a freshman.
Adrian Zeferino (160) went 3-1 with two pins and a forfeit. Abdiel Amaya (285) went 3-1 with three forfeits.
The Longhorns have suffered forfeit losses at one or both of the two lightest weights for several years. But Jaeden Perez, the only girl on the team, has given them a competitor at 106. She finished second in the girls tournament at the Mile High Challenge. She won by pin against Fountain Hills.
And Clayton Fitzhugh scored 18 points on the day with a 3-1 record and three forfeit victories at 113.
The two-pound weight allowance allowed him to wrestle on varsity for the first time.
“This was Clayton’s first time getting down to weight,” Mendivil said. “The two-pound allowance allowed him to get down to 115. It helps to put him in the lineup because he can pick up forfeits for us and he’s starting to come around.
“Him and Jaeden have been practicing real hard. Jaeden got a good W today. She’s wrestling real good and we’re on the right path with her.”
Nicholas Dimbat (170) went 2-2 with a pin and forfeit. He suffered an injury against Mesquite in the final match and couldn’t continue.