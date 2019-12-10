Payson went 7-3 at the Mingus Mountain Duals on Dec. 6-7.
The Division 3 Longhorns beat D3 Flagstaff Coconino on the tiebreaker for most forfeit victories (4-3) in a match that was tied 40-40, D4 Miami 70-12 and 66-12, D4 Fort Defiance Window Rock 48-21 and 63-12, Team Pirate 63-12 and Team Raider 51-14. They lost to D2 Avondale Agua Fria 42-36, D2 Queen Creek Casteel 67-10 and D3 Chino Valley 51-27.
Travis Christianson went 10-0 at 182 pounds to lead the way for the Longhorns. Ely Keeney (132) and Rayden Roszko (145) both went 9-1.
The Longhorns (7-6) return to action with a dual at Cottonwood Mingus on Wednesday, Dec. 11.