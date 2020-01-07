They didn’t celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square like an estimated million, but Payson’s Longhorn wrestlers couldn’t be happier with the calendar flip to 2020.
That’s because, after spending the first month of the season traveling all across the state from one event to the next, they’ll trade in bus trips for down time at home over the final month of the regular season.
Three of the Longhorns’ final seven events of the regular season are at home, beginning with Wednesday’s 2 p.m. five-team match in Wilson Dome.
It’s Payson’s home debut.
Flagstaff, Fountain Hills, Gilbert Mesquite and a team that hasn’t been announced are scheduled to grapple with the Longhorns.
If you add in the Feb. 8 Division 3 Section 4 tournament in Payson, the Longhorns wrestle half of their final eight events on their home mat.
Payson hosts the Tim Van Horn Memorial Invitational on Jan. 24 and 25. Four days after that ends, the Longhorns host three teams — Blue Ridge, Flagstaff Coconino and Mogollon — at 3 p.m. on Jan. 29.
They get one final tuneup for the section tournament in a four-team dual also featuring Lake Havasu and Snowflake at Kingman Lee Williams on Feb. 5.
Also on the schedule are a six-team dual at Coconino on Jan. 15, the big Doc Wright Invitational in Winslow on Jan. 17 and 18 and a dual at Show Low on Jan. 22.
The Longhorns opened the 2020 portion of their schedule in the Mile High Challenge in Prescott Valley on Jan. 3-4.
Contact the reporter at