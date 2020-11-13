The Longhorns close the football season at home against longtime 3A East rival Snowflake at 7 o’clock tonight.
Payson is looking to avoid going winless at home. The Longhorns enter the game 0-3 on their home field and 2-4 overall.
A berth in the 16-team 3A state playoffs is a longshot. The rankings were released on Tuesday with Payson at No. 19. The Horns would have to move up three places to make the playoffs. They may move up with a victory but moving up three places could be too much to hope for.
And the Longhorns need to turn in their best game to have a shot at knocking off the No. 2 Lobos, who are 5-1.
Snowflake finished second in the 3A East behind No. 3 Eagar Round Valley (5-1). The Lobos’ only loss was a 37-29 game at Round Valley on Oct. 30.
The Longhorns pulled out a 34-33 overtime thriller over Snowflake in Payson last season that played a major role in their 3A East championship. It was just the Longhorns’ second victory in the last 11 meetings between the teams.
The teams have two common opponents this year. Snowflake beat No. 6 Blue Ridge 22-21 and Show Low 20-6. Payson lost to Blue Ridge 48-7 and Show Low 43-0. That marked Show Low’s (1-4) only win this season.
Payson is coming off a 51-28 loss to No. 4 Chandler Valley Christian in a battle for second place in the 3A Metro East. The Longhorns finished 2-2 in the region.