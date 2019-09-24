The Longhorns couldn’t have played much better in the Tucson desert on Friday night.
Payson’s football team dominated the host Catalina Trojans 48-0.
The Longhorns posted their second shutout of the season and compiled 488 yards of total offense in improving to 3-1.
Payson scored on seven of its nine possessions before Trevor Flores took a knee to end the game.
Flores took over for Trevor Cline in the final quarter, as the big lead allowed Bryan Burke to clear his bench.
Before departing, Cline threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.
The junior ran five times for 64 yards and a 4-yard TD. He also completed 10 of 15 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
He hit Flores with a 14-yard TD pass and connected with Porter Flake on a 31-yard scoring strike.
Marques Alcorta rushed for 71 yards and a pair of 4-yard touchdowns on seven carries to pace a ground game that netted 293 yards on 24 carries. He also caught a 20-yard pass.
Bladimir Benitez carried six times for 64 yards and Chance Zale raced 60 yards for a touchdown on his only tote.
Flake caught three passes for 73 yards and a TD. Jesse Conway snagged two passes for 50 yards. Flores had two receptions for 38 yards and a TD.
Kyle Shepard added a 3-yard TD run. Mike Dominguez was 6-for-7 kicking extra points.
Shepard turned in several big plays. He made a touchdown-saving tackle at the Payson 10-yard line on a 48-yard run by Catalina’s quarterback then ended the home team’s best scoring opportunity by blocking a 22-yard field goal attempt. He also added a blocked punt.
The Longhorns held the Trojans to just 123 yards of total offense, all on the ground. They ran it 47 times and passed just once. They had little success pounding the ball up the middle, but rarely strayed from their vanilla offense.
Their only pass attempt fell incomplete.
The lopsided score wasn’t unexpected, as Catalina has managed just six points and allowed 200 in starting 0-4. Payson is the third team to shut the Trojans out.
Payson plays its next three games at home, beginning with Friday’s 7 p.m. non-region contest against Chinle (2-2). Installation of a new artificial turf field and track at Chinle forced the game to be moved to Payson.
The Longhorns then open 3A East play against Holbrook (0-4) on Oct. 4 before taking on Snowflake (4-1) on Oct. 11.