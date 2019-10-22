Payson’s football team hasn't enjoyed this much success since 2008.
But the Longhorns' sterling 7-1 record hasn't helped them in the state rankings that determine the state tournament seeding.
Despite back-to-back victories over rivals Snowflake and Show Low, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Longhorns can’t count on making the state tournament unless they win the 3A East Region championship.
Strength of schedule plays a huge role in the rankings. Unfortunately, the Longhorns rank 38th out of the 39 teams in 3A in that category.
Payson remained at No. 16 in the 3A rankings despite its 24-15 win at Show Low last week. Even beating No. 4 Snowflake a week earlier only pushed the Longhorns up four spots from No. 20. And the victory over a Show Low team ranked No. 20 didn’t move them at all.
The only way they can guarantee earning a playoff berth is by winning their final two games and claiming the 3A East Region. The seven region champions earn automatic berths in the 16-team state tournament. The other nine positions are determined by the rankings.
Payson stands atop the 3A East standings at 3-0, one game ahead of Snowflake, Blue Ridge and Winslow.
The Longhorns play at No. 15 Winslow (7-1, 2-1 3A East) on Friday before closing the season at home against No. 5 Blue Ridge (6-2, 2-1 3A East). Winslow slid two spots in the rankings to No. 15 despite not playing a game last week.
Blue Ridge was also idle but still moved up one spot in the rankings.
Snowflake (6-2, 2-1 3A East) dropped two spots to No. 6 this week despite a win over Holbrook (0-8, 0-3 3A East) last week.
The loss to Payson knocked Show Low (3-5, 0-3 3A East) down three spots to No. 23.