Payson looks to put last week’s season-opening loss against rival Blue Ridge when the Longhorns travel to face another rival at Show Low tonight.
Both teams enter 0-1. Show Low lost 30-21 at Gilbert Christian last week and the Longhorns fell 48-7 at home against the Yellow Jackets.
So, both teams need a win in this abbreviated season. Only six games remain before the playoffs and an 0-2 start makes qualifying for the postseason with a high seed and a favorable first-round matchup much more difficult. The best an 0-2 team can finish is 5-2 and that would require reeling off five consecutive victories. That’s not impossible, just unlikely.
A home game with another rival, Snowflake, awaits Payson in the regular-season finale on Nov. 13. The Lobos last week beat a strong Gilbert North American Leadership Academy team coached by former Show Low head coach Randy Ricedorff.
And Payson faces four 3A Metro East opponents between tonight and that big game, starting at home next week against 1-0 Chandler Arizona College Prep.
Show Low has frustrated Payson more than any other team over the last 11 years. The Longhorns won 24-15 at Show Low last season to snap an 11-game losing streak against the Cougars.
They’ll try to make it two in a row against Show Low tonight.
Payson athletic director Rich Ormand said Payson fans will be allowed into the game. Those who don’t want to attend or can’t make the drive can watch a live stream of the game on KRIM FM’s Facebook page at 7 o’clock.