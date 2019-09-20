The Longhorns look to get back to the business of winning football games when they travel to Tucson to take on Catalina at 7 o’clock tonight.
Payson suffered its first loss of the season last week against Fountain Hills, 51-26, to fall to 2-1.
That game could be the best thing that ever happened to them. Losses reveal problem areas. Fortunately, there’s plenty of season left to improve.
They should learn from their mistakes in that game and bounce back in a big way against a Trojans team that’s scored six points and surrendered 152 in going 0-3.
This Payson team boasts plenty of talent and should get back on a roll heading into a challenging final month against 3A East rivals.
They return home to face Chinle (1-2) on Sept. 27. That game was originally scheduled to be played at Chinle but has been moved to Payson because Chinle is installing a new track and synthetic turf field.
That kicks off a string of three consecutive home games for the Longhorns. They open 3A East region action against visiting Holbrook on Oct. 4. The Roadrunners are 0-3.
There’s a strong chance Payson could enter the final four games at 5-1. Those four games should be the most challenging of the season with Snowflake (Oct. 11), Show Low (Oct. 18), Winslow (Oct. 25) and Blue Ridge (Nov. 1) on the schedule.
The Snowflake and Blue Ridge games are at Payson.