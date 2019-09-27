Win the games you should win.
That’s what Payson’s football team has mostly done in a 3-1 start this season.
And the Longhorns need to keep doing it the next two weeks before the competition level jumps up several notches in the final month of the campaign when wins will prove more difficult to come by.
A 6-4 regular season record should prove good enough to earn the Longhorns a berth in the 3A state tournament. But there’s no reason the bar can’t be set higher if Payson can take care of business the next two weeks.
The Longhorns open a three-week stretch of home games at 7 o’clock tonight against Chinle (2-2). They host winless Holbrook in the 3A East opener next week.
The Longhorns could start 4-1 for the first time since 2015. They were 5-1 that year before losing three of their final four regular season games and falling in the first round of the state tournament to eventual champion Tucson Pusch Ridge and finishing 6-5.
Payson would be traveling to Chinle for tonight’s game but get an extra home game because work on Chinle’s new track and new artificial turf field couldn’t be completed in time. That gives the Longhorns six home games and just four away games this season.
Chinle (2-2) is coming off a 42-6 win at Many Farms (1-3). The Wildcats opened with a 27-12 victory at Holbrook (0-4) before losing to 52-12 to Red Mesa (3-1) and 45-0 to Winslow (4-1).
Payson has struggled with penalties this season, averaging 11 through the first three games. However, the Longhorns enjoyed their best game of the season in that regard in last week’s 48-0 trouncing of host Tucson Catalina with just six flags.
They’ll look to continue to limit the penalties going forward.
The 3A Power Rankings debut on Tuesday. With a win tonight, the Longhorns will be one of no more than 16 teams with less than two losses and should be ranked at least in the top 20. The ranking do reward teams playing difficult schedules. That hasn’t been the case in the early going for this team, but they’ll get their shot to knock off the big boys soon enough with Snowflake, Show Low, Blue Ridge and Winslow a combined 15-5. Snowflake comes to town on Oct. 11. The Longhorns travel to Show Low on Oct. 18, at Winslow on Oct. 25 and close the regular season at home against Blue Ridge on Nov. 1.