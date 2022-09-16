The Longhorns look to continue their strong start when they host Tempe’s football team in the 3A Metro East Region opener tonight at 7 o’clock.
Payson is 3-1. The Buffaloes are 0-4.
It’s shaping up to be a three-team race for the top spots in the region between the Longhorns, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran (3-0) and Chandler Valley Christian (3-1).
The three other teams have stumbled out of the gate, with Fountain Hills 1-3 and both Phoenix Christian and Tempe both winless through four games.
Payson is coming off a 17-13 win against 4A Cottonwood Mingus in a game the Marauders led 13-0 before the Horns rallied to victory.
Despite the strong start, the offense has struggled to score like they may need to in the second half of the season with battles like next week at Valley Christian and the next week at home against Arizona Lutheran.
Payson is averaging 19.3 points per game. But, the defense has played well in the early going and made the offensive points enough to prevail. Opponents are averaging 18.3 points. Take out Show Low’s points in a 42-19 Cougars win, and the other three opponents are scoring an average of 10.3 points.
But they all count on your record.
More challenges await.
But the Horns need to focus on beating Tempe before thinking about what’s next.
For every home game, Payson has a tailgate party in the parking lot starting at 5 p.m. to help support the football program.