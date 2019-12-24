One of the most significant consequences for Payson High in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s announced realignment for the 2019-20 school year involves the cross country team.
Payson will remain in the same region or section in most sports. However, the cross country team is moving from the most challenging section in the state to one which should make it easier for the Longhorns to qualify runners for the state meet.
Payson has competed in Division 3 Section 4 for the past several seasons. That section is comprised of teams from Northern Arizona. The 16 schools in Section 4 are: Payson, Blue Ridge, Bradshaw Mountain, Chinle, Coconino, Ganado, Holbrook, Mingus, Monument Valley, Page, Prescott, Show Low, Snowflake, Tuba City, Window Rock and Winslow.
But next year the Longhorns will move to the Division 3 East. The AIA has decided to rename the sections by region, rather than numbers.
So the Longhorns won’t have to battle at the sectional with elite programs like Page, Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Prescott, among others, to get to state.
Page won it’s sixth consecutive Division 3 boys state championship this season.
Prescott won this year’s Div. 3 girls state championship. Page has won four state girls crowns in the last 10 years and Ganado and Chinle have also won girls state titles in the past decade.
The East Section Payson is heading to features 19 schools: Payson, Apache Junction, Chandler Arizona College Prep, Chandler Seton Catholic Coolidge, Florence, Gilbert Christian, Gilbert Mesquite, Globe, Mesa Eastmark, Poston Butte, Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin, San Tan Foothills, San Tan Valley Combs, Scottsdale Saguaro, Tempe Marcos de Niza and three American Leadership Academy schools — Gilbert, Ironwood and Queen Creek.
Payson coach Jonathan Ball is excited about the move.
“I’m pretty stoked to be moved to the East Section competing in the Valley at Crossroad Park (in Gilbert), rather than in the North Section, which I have always called the Section of Death, at Holbrook,” Ball said.
“First off, I’m excited bout the proximity. Crossroads park in Gilbert is 84 miles from Payson High School, where as Hidden Cove Golf Course (in Holbrook) is 110 miles away and about a 40-minute longer drive. So it makes sense that we were moved.
“Second, the North is just so dang tough. It’s really, really difficult to qualify teams, as well as individuals, from the North Section.”
In this year’s boys state meet, six of the first nine runners to finish and eight of the first 13 were from Section 4 (North) schools. The first runner from a team from the East Section Payson’s moving to finished 10th. The next finished 16th.
Six North teams finished higher in the state meet than the best East team and all eight North teams that qualified finished in front of the second place team from the East.
It’s similar with the girls.
Prescott won this year’s girls team title and runners from Payson’s section took seven of the top nine places. Seven of the top 10 teams in this year’s girls state meet were from Payson’s current section.
Only two of the top 10 teams were from Payson’s new section, led by QC ALA’s sixth-place finish.
“Moving forward, this will be great for our athletes,” Ball said. “They will have better opportunities to qualify for the state meet.”
This year was the first season since 2011 that Payson didn’t qualify anyone for the state meet.
Senior Jacob Fitzhugh narrowly missed qualifying the last two seasons. He finished just .56 seconds behind Ganado’s Cauy Curley for the 25th and final qualifying spot this season.
“There was a very real possibility that Jacob would have been in the top 40 at state,” Ball said. “Unfortunately, he was caught in the tough north section and didn’t qualify. I believe he would have been in the top five in the East Section we are moving to. Jacob’s 17:41 at the sectional race was the fastest Div. 3 sectional time ever not to qualify for state.”
Ball is excited for what the future holds for the Longhorns.
“That seven-year streak was pretty impressive when you consider that we’re competing in the North the majority of the time,” Ball said. “We are looking forward to starting another streak next season.”