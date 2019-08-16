Six individuals and one team make up the Payson High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

They will be inducted during a banquet at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Joining the Hall are: athletes John Chilson, Ty Chilson, Mark Hochstetler, Maddie Nossek and Darren Reid; and coach and former Payson Roundup sports editor Max Foster.

Also inducted will be the 1980-81 Payson High girls track team that won the first girls team state championship in school history.

Tickets cost $15 per person and are available at the Payson High School Bookstore.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

