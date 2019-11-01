Ticket sales ending
Tickets remain for Saturday’s Payson High School Athletic Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
Tickets cost $15 per person, which includes dinner, and are available at the Payson High School Bookstore through today.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the banquet starts at 6.
This year’s inductees include athletes Ty Chilson, Mark Hochstetler, Maddie Nossek and Darren Reid; coach and former Roundup sports editor Max Foster; and the 1982 Payson High girls track team that won the first girls team state championship in school history.