Twelve members of the Payson High varsity cheer team during football season included (from left): Tyler Toone, Hope Fialkosky, Caroline Dedmon, Samantha Lehman, Maya Wilson, Madison Harris-Henry, Makenzii Stohl, Alex Gordon, Rhiannon Boal, Sabrina Burlando, Jackie Benitez and Carter Carpineta.
Clockwise from top left in the bottom six photos, Madison Harris-Henry, Jackie Benitez and Braven Rasmussen smile for the camera, Alex Gordon flips during a basketball game as Samantha Lehman joins her, Maya Wilson performs a stunt during at halftime of a home football game, coach Tonya Wilson has fun during practice, Alex Gordon performs during a football halftime and the girls display the flag during a football halftime performance.
Payson High’s Longhorn cheer team spends six months cheering for Payson’s football, volleyball and boys and girls basketball teams.
Games start in August and end in February.
And starting in January, they squeeze in a competition or three.
They’ll participate in the Division 3 Arizona Scholastic Association State Qualifier at Gilbert Campo Verde High on Saturday, Jan. 15. The top 14 percent of teams in the competition qualify for the state finals in March.
They’ll compete in the Arizona Pink State at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 18.
Payson won the Arizona Pink State Championship in 2019. They didn’t compete last year because of a mid-season coaching change.
But they’ll be back at it competing with the best in the state once again next month as first-year head coach Tonya Wilson is getting the girls ready for the state qualifier, the Pink State the next month and perhaps the AIA State in March.
The team includes five seniors — co-captains Maya Wilson and Madison Harris-Henry and Carter Carpineta, Caroline Dedmon and Jackie Benitez; nine juniors — Alex Gordon, Hope Fialkosky, Samantha Lehman, Tyler Toone, Rhiannon Boal, Whitney Roberson, Naleah Rhoda, Braven Rasmussen and Sophia Perez; and freshman Sabrina Burlando.
The junior varsity squad features sophomores Abbie Sharp and Grace Dedmon and freshman Kate Hughes.