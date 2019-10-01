Some of them couldn’t hold back the tears.
Others did.
But no matter how wet or dry their cheeks were, it was an emotional night for all five seniors on Payson’s girls soccer team as they played the final home game of their careers on Thursday night.
Hannah Baca, Tara Boyd, Sage Mathews, Vanessa Valenzuela and Brenna Winton all took turns in the spotlight with their families during the ceremony at halftime of their game against Camp Verde at the Payson High football field.
The Longhorns lost 2-0 but battled like they have throughout a strong campaign. The seniors have helped power Payson (3-4) to one of its best seasons in the last several years.
It was just the third home game of the season, but the Longhorns have four away games remaining.
They play at St. Johns today, at Camp Verde on Oct. 8, at Chino Valley on Oct. 10 and at Flagstaff Northland Prep on Oct. 22.