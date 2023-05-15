For the last several years, Payson High School has recognized graduating student-athletes planning to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level with a National Signing Day ceremony.
Those events have been held near the end of the school year in Wilson Dome and were attended by just a few family members and coaches.
And acoustics aren’t the best in the dome.
So, they made some changes to this year’s event, held on April 27, expanding it to include Career and Technical Education (CTE) students, shifting it to the PHS Auditorium and inviting the entire student body to attend.
Payson High Athletic Director Ryan Scherling said it went extremely.
“It was a tremendous event,” Scherling said. “The whole school attended. It had never been done like that. We also had CTE students sign to colleges/trade schools.”
In all, 16 graduating PHS students were recognized in the ceremony. Half of those will continue their athletic careers at the next level.
That list includes three volleyball players — Rylee Carnes (Yavapai College), Chancie Deaton (Peru State College) and Whitney Roberson (South Mountain CC), two softball players —Rayn Romero (Bloomfield College) and Ivy Woolwine (Dakota Wesleyan University), a golfer — Joey Cailliau (Eastern Arizona College), a runner — McKenzie Ball, who’ll run track and cross country at Southern Virginia University, and Jade Sanchez. who will join the women’s wrestling program at Cornell College.
Also saluted in the ceremony were eight CTE students moving on in their studies and/or starting their careers: Lexi Lee (Forest Service, Wildland Division), Dustin Dando (Lincoln Tech, welding technology), William Kile (Lincoln Tech, welding technology), Camille Cambier (University of Arizona, Veterinary Science), Samantha Lehman (NAU, Urban Planning), John Goldman (ASU, Mechanical Engineering), Evian Hurtado (Grand Canyon University, Theatre Production) and Lily Gross (Unity College, Environmental Science).