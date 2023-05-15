Ryan Scherling National Signing Day 2023

Payson High Athletic Director Ryan Scherling speaks at the National Signing Day event at Payson High School.

 contributed

For the last several years, Payson High School has recognized graduating student-athletes planning to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level with a National Signing Day ceremony.

Those events have been held near the end of the school year in Wilson Dome and were attended by just a few family members and coaches.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you