Payson High Varsity Sports Schedule by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Sep 27, 2022 All at home unless notedAll times P.M. unless notedTuesday, Sept. 27Girls SoccerShow Low, 6VolleyballAt Blue Ridge, 6:30Thursday, Sept. 29Boys SoccerAt Chino Valley, 3:45Girls SoccerChino Valley, 6VolleyballWinlsow, 6:30Friday, Sept. 30Cross CountryAt Desert Twilight FestivalFootballArizona Lutheran, 7Wednesday, Oct. 5VolleyballSnowflake, 6:30Friday, Oct. 7VolleyballAt Florence InvitationalSaturday, Oct. 8VolleyballAt Florence InvitationalMonday, Oct. 10Boys SoccerSnowflake, 6SwimmingAt McDowell Mtn. Ranch, 3:45Tuesday, Oct. 11VolleyballAt Show Low, 6:30Thursday, Oct. 13Boys SoccerAt Madison Highland, 6Girls SoccerPage, 6VolleyballAt Snowflake, 6:30Friday, Oct. 14FootballAt Safford, 7Saturday, Oct. 15 Cross CountryAt Bradshaw Mtn. Inv.Tuesday, Oct. 18Boys SoccerAt North Valley Christ., 3:45Girls SoccerAt Northland Prep 3:45VolleyballBlue Ridge, 6:30Wednesday, Oct. 19Cross CountryAt Valley Lutheran Inv.VolleyballAt Holbrook, 6:30Thursday, Oct. 20Boys SoccerShow Low, 6SwimmingAt Florence, 4VolleyballAt Winslow, 6:30Friday, Oct. 21Cross CountryAt Holbrook, 1FootballFountain Hills, 7Wednesday, Oct. 26Cross CountryAt Horizon Honors Inv.VolleyballHolbrook, 6:30Thursday, Oct. 27SwimmingAt Mingus, 4Friday, Oct. 28FootballAt Phoenix Christian, 7