Payson High Varsity Sports Schedule by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Oct 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Oct. 7VolleyballAt Florence InvitationalSaturday, Oct. 8VolleyballAt Florence InvitationalMonday, Oct. 10Boys SoccerSnowflake, 6 p.m.SwimmingAt McDowell Mtn. Ranch, 3:45 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 11VolleyballAt Show Low, 6:30 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 13Boys SoccerAt Madison Highland, 6 p.m.Girls SoccerPage, 6 p.m.VolleyballAt Snowflake, 6:30 p.m.Friday, Oct. 14FootballAt Safford, 7 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 15Cross CountryAt Bradshaw Mtn. Inv.Tuesday, Oct. 18Boys SoccerAt North Valley Christ., 3:45 p.m.Girls SoccerAt Northland Prep 3:45 p.m.VolleyballBlue Ridge, 6:30 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 19Cross CountryAt Valley Lutheran Inv.VolleyballAt Holbrook, 6:30 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 20Boys SoccerShow Low, 6 p.m.SwimmingAt Florence, 4 p.m.VolleyballAt Winslow, 6:30 p.m.Friday, Oct. 21Cross CountryAt Holbrook, 1 p.m.FootballFountain Hills, 7 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 26Cross CountryAt Horizon Honors Inv.VolleyballHolbrook, 6:30Thursday, Oct. 27SwimmingAt Mingus, 4Friday, Oct. 28FootballAt Phoenix Christian, 7 Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Volleyball Soccer Invitational Sport Cross Country Inv. Florence Mtn. Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should host a Fourth of July fireworks show? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back