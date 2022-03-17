Payson hosts 14 other teams for the Gracie Lee Haught Classic Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19.
Games are set for three fields at Rumsey Park.
The last two tournaments were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament features three five-team pools. Payson opens with pool play against Sahuarita at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Kiwanis East (Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Field). The Longhorns play Apache Junction at 2 p.m. on the same field. The close pool play on Saturday, with games on Kiwanis West (D-Backs Legends Field) against Pusch Ridge at 8:30 a.m. and Safford at 11.
The other teams in the tournament include (Pool A): Santa Cruz, Miami, Fountain Hills, Show Low, Sunnyslope; and (Pool B) Benson, Camp Verde, Thatcher, Blue Ridge and Dobson.
Teams will be split into two brackets based on pool results. The first games in the six-team single-elimination Haught Bracket are set for 1 p.m. on Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Field and D-Backs Legends Field with the semifinals at 4 p.m. and the championship at 5:30 on D-Backs Legends Field.
The first game in the nine-team single-elimination Gracie Bracket is set for 1 p.m. on Rumsey 1 with the championship game at 7 p.m. on Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Field.
Food is available at the Gila Hogs food truck featuring breakfast, lunch and dinner.