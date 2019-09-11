AHSRA Goat Tying Bryndee Hall 2017

The Arizona High School Rodeo Association and Arizona Junior High School Rodeo Association open the season once again at Payson Event Center on Sept. 14-15.

The Arizona High School Rodeo Association and the Arizona Junior High School Rodeo Association seasons open at Payson Event Center this weekend.

Action is set for most of the day Saturday and Sunday. Events begin 30 minutes after the end of the 9 a.m. meeting on Saturday, according to the AHSRA website. Action normally begins at about 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Payson’s Denton Hale is listed as a contestant in high school team roping.

The event is free and open to the public.

