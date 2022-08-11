FBL-Practice 07-27-22 Receiver

A Longhorn catches a pass during Payson High School football practice at Granite Dells Park on July 27. The Longhorns host Round Valley and Ironwood American Leadership Academy for a scrimmage at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

The varsity football team hosts a scrimmage with Round Valley and Ironwood American Leadership Academy at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Each school will be running 60 offensive plays. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or at TicketSpicket.com. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Season passes (over 60 events including PHS tournaments, excluding playoffs) cost $150 for a family pass (up to five members), $60 for an adult season pass and $40 for a student season pass.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

