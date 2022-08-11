A Longhorn catches a pass during Payson High School football practice at Granite Dells Park on July 27. The Longhorns host Round Valley and Ironwood American Leadership Academy for a scrimmage at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.
The varsity football team hosts a scrimmage with Round Valley and Ironwood American Leadership Academy at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Each school will be running 60 offensive plays. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or at TicketSpicket.com. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Season passes (over 60 events including PHS tournaments, excluding playoffs) cost $150 for a family pass (up to five members), $60 for an adult season pass and $40 for a student season pass.
The football team opens the season at Lakeside Blue Ridge on Aug. 19.
The girls soccer team plays a scrimmage at Snowflake at 4 p.m. on Friday. The team opens the season with a bang by hosting the Rim Country Shootout at Rumsey Park on Aug. 19-20.
The volleyball team opens at home in Wilson Dome against Phoenix Northwest Christian on Aug. 30 then hosts the Longhorn Invitational Sept. 2-3.
The boys soccer team was scheduled to host a joint practice with Scottsdale Ville De Marie on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on their home field at Rumsey Park. The boys soccer season starts with a game at Flagstaff Northland Prep on Aug. 23. The first home match is at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 against Holbrook.
The swim club dives into the season with a meet at Flagstaff High on Sept. 1.
Among the highlights on the cross country team schedule is the Sept. 7 Payson Invitational at Payson Golf Club.