Football v Coronado Jesse Conway

Jesse Conway (18) runs with the football against Scottsdale Coronado on Aug. 30. The senior had a big game that day and looks to be a big contributor on offense, defense and as a returner in tonight’s homecoming game against Fountain Hills.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

The Longhorns look to stay unbeaten when they return to the gridiron to host Fountain Hills for the homecoming football game at 7 o’clock tonight.

Payson (2-0) hopes to pick up where it left off after a bye week. The Longhorns opened the season with a 30-20 home field win over Page on Aug. 23 and won 51-0 at Scottsdale Coronado on Aug. 30.

The Falcons enter the game looking for their first victory after losses to a pair of unbeaten teams — Phoenix Northwest Christian (45-20) and Buckeye Odyssey Institute (34-15).

Fountain Hills beat Payson 13-6 in Fountain Hills last season. The Falcons won 31-13 in Payson in 2017. Payson beat Fountain Hills 24-0 in Fountain Hills in 2016.

Payson is looking for its first 3-0 start since 2015. The Longhorns started that season 5-1 before losing three of its final four regular season games and losing to eventual state champion Tucson Pusch Ridge in the opening round of the playoffs.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

