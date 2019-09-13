The Longhorns look to stay unbeaten when they return to the gridiron to host Fountain Hills for the homecoming football game at 7 o’clock tonight.
Payson (2-0) hopes to pick up where it left off after a bye week. The Longhorns opened the season with a 30-20 home field win over Page on Aug. 23 and won 51-0 at Scottsdale Coronado on Aug. 30.
The Falcons enter the game looking for their first victory after losses to a pair of unbeaten teams — Phoenix Northwest Christian (45-20) and Buckeye Odyssey Institute (34-15).
Fountain Hills beat Payson 13-6 in Fountain Hills last season. The Falcons won 31-13 in Payson in 2017. Payson beat Fountain Hills 24-0 in Fountain Hills in 2016.
Payson is looking for its first 3-0 start since 2015. The Longhorns started that season 5-1 before losing three of its final four regular season games and losing to eventual state champion Tucson Pusch Ridge in the opening round of the playoffs.