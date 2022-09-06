Harriers here Wed.The public is invited to come out and cheer on Payson athletes in the only home cross country meet of the year this Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Payson Golf Club. It is free to attend.

The Chuck Hardt Invitational, formerly known as the Payson Invitational, features teams from across the state. Middle school races start at 2 p.m. and high school races at 4.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

