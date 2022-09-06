Payson hosts only home cross country race of season on Sept. 7 by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Sep 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Harriers here Wed.The public is invited to come out and cheer on Payson athletes in the only home cross country meet of the year this Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Payson Golf Club. It is free to attend.The Chuck Hardt Invitational, formerly known as the Payson Invitational, features teams from across the state. Middle school races start at 2 p.m. and high school races at 4.PGC will offer concessions on a meal cart throughout all the races.“We invite the entire Payson community out as this will be the only opportunity to catch our Longhorn cross country runners this year,” said Payson High Athletic Director Ryan Scherling.Tickets remain for Hall of Fame BanquetTickets remain for Saturday’s Payson High School Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet.Four individuals and one team will be inducted in the annual banquet at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.Bryan Zumbro, Hunter Walden, Amberlyn White and Lura Goldman-Ryden and the 2001 golf team will be enshrined.Tickets for the banquet are $100 each and available at TicketSpicket.com.This year’s inductees will be honored at halftime of the Friday, Sept. 9 varsity football game against Cottonwood Mingus.Dodd wins in golfChuck Dodd fired a 70 to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association individual low net tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, Aug. 31.Dodd edged Lou Manganiello and Al Chittenden who tied for second at 71.Terry Lindsey, Rod Emerald and Bob Parkinson all carded 73 to tie for fourth.Closest-to-the-pin winners included Emerald on both #8 (7 feet 9 inches) and #14 (7-3.5) and Parkinson on both #2 (17-7) and #17 (6-3).Holiday deadlineWe weren’t able to include Friday’s football game in today’s paper because of the early holiday deadline.For the latest coverage of the team and all sports, visit our website at payson.com and click on the sports tab. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cross Country Payson Golf Club Sport Golf Team Race Dodd Bob Parkinson Football Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should host a Fourth of July fireworks show? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back