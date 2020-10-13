Snowflake is the volleyball program all others in the 3A East measure themselves by.
But Payson looks to rise above the Lobos this season and enters tonight’s showdown in Wilson Dome with a chance to establish itself as the team to beat.
The Longhorns enter the 6 p.m. game (freshman at 4, junior varsity at 5) 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the 3A East. Snowflake is 3-0 in the region and 4-1 overall.
Snowflake has gone 30-0 in 3A East games in winning the last three region championships. Payson last won the 3A East crown in 2016, when it swept the Lobos and finished 9-1 in the region. Its only loss that year came to Blue Ridge.
The Longhorns beat Blue Ridge on Oct. 6. Payson plays both teams twice. Payson travels to Blue Ridge on Oct. 22 and to Snowflake on Oct. 29.